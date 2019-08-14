Market
Market extends gains; Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty above 11,000 levels as miners, financials advance
Updated : August 14, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Indian equity indices extended losses in the afternoon session on Wednesday, due to heavy buying in banks, metals and media sector. Also, trade sentiment uplifted markets across globe after US delayed tariffs on Chinese imports.Â
The BSE Sensex was trading at 37,335.90, higher by 377.74 points or 1.02 percent. The Nifty50 was at 11,031.65, higher by 105.80 points or 0.96 percent.
Tata Steel, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, UPL and YES Bank were the top-gainers while Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro and Tata Motors remained the top laggards.
