Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,750; auto, metal stocks rally

The Indian market continued to trade in the green around noon on Tuesday with the Sensex trading 447.29 points higher at 39,697.49 at 12:33 pm and the Nifty at 11,756.06, up 128.35 points. Auto and metal names contributed the most to the rally.

Nifty Metal remained the best-performing sector, up 3.66 percent followed by Nifty Auto which was up 3.22 percent. Nifty FMCG was the only sectoral index trading in the red.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, YES Bank, JSW Steel, and Vedanta were the top gainers while Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Power Grid were the top laggards.

The share price of Tata Motors rallied 16 percent intraday post the company's July-September earnings. The homegrown auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, significantly down from the loss of Rs 1,009.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to a three-month peak after Wall Street hit all-time highs amid hopes of progress in Sino-US trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week.

