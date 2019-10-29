TOP NEWS »

Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,750; auto, metal stocks rally

Updated : October 29, 2019 01:11 PM IST

Nifty Metal remained the best-performing sector, up 3.66 percent followed by Nifty Auto which was up 3.22 percent.
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Power Grid were the top laggards.
The share price of Tata Motors rallied 16 percent intraday post the company's July-September earnings.
