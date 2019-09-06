Market
Market extends gains, Nifty above 10,900; Prabhat Dairy up 20%, Indiabulls Housing falls 7%
Updated : September 06, 2019 12:36 PM IST
Indian shares traded higher in afternoon trade session on Friday led by positive global cues and an optimism that the government willÂ announce more measures to stabilize the economy.Â
Nifty Realty index remained the worst performer during the afternoon session, while Nifty Private Bank remained the best performer.
Prabhat Dairy and Indiabulls Housing Finance were in focus due to their respective company issues.
