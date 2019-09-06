#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Market extends gains, Nifty above 10,900; Prabhat Dairy up 20%, Indiabulls Housing falls 7%

Updated : September 06, 2019 12:36 PM IST

Indian shares traded higher in afternoon trade session on Friday led by positive global cues and an optimism that the government willÂ  announce more measures to stabilize the economy.Â 
Nifty Realty index remained the worst performer during the afternoon session, while Nifty Private Bank remained the best performer.
Prabhat Dairy and Indiabulls Housing Finance were in focus due to their respective company issues.
Market extends gains, Nifty above 10,900; Prabhat Dairy up 20%, Indiabulls Housing falls 7%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV