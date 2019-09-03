Market
Market extends losses, Nifty slips below 11,000; Nifty PSU Bank the worst performing index
Updated : September 03, 2019 01:59 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extend losses around noon on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex at 36,875.44, down 475.35 points and the Nifty at 10,883, down 140.25 points.
All Nifty50 sectoral indices are trading in the red with major losses except Nifty IT.
The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 3.67 percent, and remains the worst performer despite the government's backing.
