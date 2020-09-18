Closing Bell: Sensex falls 134 points, Nifty ends above 11,500; banks drag, pharma stocks rally

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty erasing gains to end Friday's volatile session lower, dragged by selling in banking and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the Sensex fell 134.03 points or 0.34 percent to 38,845.82 while the Nifty declined 11.15 points or 0.10 percent to 11,504.95. Broader indices, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 declined 0.07 and 0.44 percent, respectively.

For the week, Sensex ended flat while Nifty was up 0.5 percent. Nifty Bank fell 1.9 percent. Midcap Index outperformed the benchmarks with gains of almost 4 percent.

Selling in banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, among others dragged Nifty Bank over 1 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG ended with losses while Nifty Pharma index rallied the most with over 4 percent gains followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, M&M, Hindalco and Adani Ports & SEZ were the top index gainers.

The share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories ended 10 percent higher after the company settled patent litigation for Revlimid with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company, which allowed the firm to sell Lenalidomide in the US after March 2022.