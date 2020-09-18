Market Closing Bell: Sensex falls 134 points, Nifty ends above 11,500; banks drag, pharma stocks rally Updated : September 18, 2020 03:42 PM IST Broader indices, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 declined 0.07 and 0.44 percent, respectively. Selling in banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, among others dragged Nifty Bank over 1 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.