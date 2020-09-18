  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex falls 134 points, Nifty ends above 11,500; banks drag, pharma stocks rally

Updated : September 18, 2020 03:42 PM IST

Broader indices, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 declined 0.07 and 0.44 percent, respectively.
Selling in banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, among others dragged Nifty Bank over 1 percent.
