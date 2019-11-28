Market
Market erases gains, Nifty holds 12,100; Bharti Infratel among top gainers
Updated : November 28, 2019 02:14 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices turned range-bound after hitting record highs second time this week on Thursday boosted by the gains in PSU banks.
At 1:06 pm, the Sensex was trading 47.31 points or 0.12 percent higher at 41,065.10 while the Nifty50 index traded at 12,126.30, up 25.60 points or 0.21 percent.
Nifty PSU Bank remained the best-performing index, up 3.22 percent.
