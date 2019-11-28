Market erases gains, Nifty holds 12,100; Bharti Infratel among top gainers

Indian equity benchmark indices turned range-bound after hitting record highs second time this week on Thursday boosted by the gains in PSU banks.

At 1:06 pm, the Sensex was trading 47.31 points or 0.12 percent higher at 41,065.10 while the Nifty50 index traded at 12,126.30, up 25.60 points or 0.21 percent.

Nifty PSU Bank remained the best-performing index, up 3.22 percent on the back of Oriental Bank of Commerce, up 7.12 percent and Union Bank of India, up 7 percent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index fell 0.28 percent followed by Nifty Media.

Bharti Infratel, UPL, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel were the top gainers of the Nifty50 index while Zee Entertainment, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki remained the top losers.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries today became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap, making it the most-valued Indian company in terms of market capitalisation.

The company has taken only 25 sessions to rise to Rs 10 lakh crore in market-cap from Rs 9 lakh crore. Whereas, its journey from Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 9 lakh crore took 285 sessions.

In Asian markets, the shares fell as concerns that tensions over Hong Kong may stymie a US-China trade deal cast a pall over Thanksgiving cheer from positive US economic data.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.