The Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower around noon on Friday dragged by selling in auto, realty and private lenders.

The market witnessed profit booking after gaining for four consecutive sessions. Subdued global cues also dented sentiment.

At 12:25 pm, the Sensex was trading at 41,113.84, down 192.19 points or 0.47 percent and the Nifty was trading 50.30 points or 0.41 percent lower at 12,087.65.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty fell the most, over 1.2 percent, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Banks and Nifty Financial Services. Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were trading with gains.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained over 3 percent in early trade after its December quarter earnings beat street estimates. The shares touched an intraday high of Rs 2,494.80 after adding 3.43 percent against the previous close on the BSE.

The share price of Eicher Motors slipped nearly 4 percent intraday after the company reported a 2.5 percent decline in its third-quarter standalone net profit at Rs 488.9 crore. The company posted a profit of Rs 501.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue in the third-quarter came in at Rs 2,363.53 crore, a rise of 0.7 percent YoY.

Liquor stocks including GM Breweries, United Spirits and Globus Spirits were robust performers in Friday's trade, rallying up to 6 percent in intra-day deals. GM Breweries advanced 6.3 percent, United Spirits rose 5.5 percent, Globus Spirits added 3.4 percent, and Radico Khaitan was up 3 percent.

Globally, Asian share markets fell on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak snuffed out a late-week rally. US stock futures and European futures point to soft openings on Friday.

