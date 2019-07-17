Market
Market edges higher, Sensex up nearly 100 points; DCB Bank, Suzlon Energy fall
Updated : July 17, 2019 02:02 PM IST
UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the top gainers.
Yes Bank, GAIL, ONGC, JSW Steel and Bajaj Auto were the top losers in the afternoon session.
