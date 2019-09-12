TOP NEWS »

Market edges higher, Nifty above 11,000; banking stocks gain

Updated : September 12, 2019 12:38 PM IST

The Indian equity benchmark indices recouped gains in the afternoon trade on Thursday driven by banking, metal and energy stocks ahead of the release of macroeconomic data.Â 
Nifty Financial Services remained the best-performer led by Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank.
Most sectors traded in the green with the exception of Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto.
