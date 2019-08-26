Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Market 'downgrades' credit rating agencies, shares dive upto 57% in one year

Updated : August 26, 2019 02:16 PM IST

Credit rating agencies (CRA) in last one year seem to have met its own bad fate after three major listed CRAs in India report substantial downfall in their share price.
In last one year, ICRA has plunged nearly 29 percent, CRISIL declined 27 percent and CARE Ratings fell 57 percent.
Credit rating agencies have been primarily hit by regulatory costs and higher operating expenses that will weigh operating margins going ahead.
Market 'downgrades' credit rating agencies, shares dive upto 57% in one year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV