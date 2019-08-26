Market 'downgrades' credit rating agencies, shares dive upto 57% in one year

Corporate performances, liquidity profile and earnings are majorly tracked by the credit rating agencies (CRAs) to direct market participants. These agencies police the markets and scout for companies piled up with bad debt and reputation. However, in the last one year, share prices of the three major listed credit rating agencies in India have reported a substantial downfall.

In last one year, ICRA has plunged nearly 29 percent, CRISIL declined 27 percent and CARE Ratings fell 57 percent. While in comparison, the benchmark equity indices the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 only fell 4 percent and 7 percent, respectively, during the same time period.

In the last few months, there has been negative news surfacing around these agencies, when the top executives of two agencies were asked to step down.

Edelweiss in a recent report said, “CRISIL’s Q2CY19 revenue fell 5 percent YoY as the research segment slipped 8 percent YoY due to headwinds in the risk & analytics division. Rating segment grew a mere 2 percent led by fall in bank loan ratings and lower number of corporate bond issuances.”

It further added that advisory services remained flat on a high base last year. While the rating segment has gained market share over the past two quarters, headwinds in the research segment are likely to persist due to maturing US regulations.

Meanwhile, Centrum said that rating agencies are witnessing challenges on the revenue growth front due to lower credit and risk appetite leading to lower rating volumes for bank loans, bonds and commercial paper.