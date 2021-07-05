Market Debut: India Pesticides lists at Rs 350 on NSE, 18% premium to issue price

Shares of the Lucknow-based agrochemical manufacturing company India Pesticides made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday. The stock listed with a premium of 18 percent at Rs 350 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 296 per share. On BSE, it was listed at Rs 360 apiece, up 21.6 percent.

The Rs 800-crore IPO which was open for subscription between June 23 and 25, was subscribed over 29 times. The portion for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 42.95 times while the non-institutional investor category received a bid for 51.88 times.

The price band for the offering was fixed at Rs 290-296 a share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Given the company’s strong R&D capabilities, diversified product portfolio, positioning in the industry, loyal customer base, reasonable valuations, and healthy financials, analysts had given a ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO.

India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company with growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.