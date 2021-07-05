Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Market Debut: India Pesticides lists at Rs 350 on NSE, 18% premium to issue price

    Market Debut: India Pesticides lists at Rs 350 on NSE, 18% premium to issue price

    Profile image
    By Pranati Deva | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Shares of the Lucknow-based agrochemical manufacturing company India Pesticides made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday.

    Market Debut: India Pesticides lists at Rs 350 on NSE, 18% premium to issue price
    Shares of the Lucknow-based agrochemical manufacturing company India Pesticides made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday. The stock listed with a premium of 18 percent at Rs 350 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 296 per share. On BSE, it was listed at Rs 360 apiece, up 21.6 percent.
    The Rs 800-crore IPO which was open for subscription between June 23 and 25, was subscribed over 29 times. The portion for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 42.95 times while the non-institutional investor category received a bid for 51.88 times.
    Read here:
    India Pesticides IPO opens for subscription on June 23; here are the key things to know
    The price band for the offering was fixed at Rs 290-296 a share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
    Read here: India Pesticides IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?
    Given the company’s strong R&D capabilities, diversified product portfolio, positioning in the industry, loyal customer base, reasonable valuations, and healthy financials, analysts had given a ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO.
    India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company with growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
    Previous Article

    DMart share price up 2% after Q1 standalone revenue rises 31%

    Next Article

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher on broad-based buying; financials, auto stocks lead

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.75 7.70 2.05
    Eicher Motors2,707.30 46.30 1.74
    Gland3,522.00 59.40 1.72
    Bajaj Finance6,079.90 82.15 1.37
    Larsen1,505.55 19.90 1.34
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,077.20 79.00 1.32
    Bajaj Finserv11,900.00 151.65 1.29
    Larsen1,505.65 19.75 1.33
    HDFC Bank1,497.00 16.35 1.10
    Maruti Suzuki7,648.40 78.60 1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,081.75 -7.65 -0.70
    HDFC Life683.05 -4.45 -0.65
    BPCL460.75 -2.00 -0.43
    JSW Steel669.65 -1.65 -0.25
    Wipro537.70 -0.90 -0.17
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,082.25 -7.20 -0.66
    Titan Company1,752.10 -4.40 -0.25
    Dr Reddys Labs5,568.00 -6.30 -0.11
    HCL Tech984.70 -0.20 -0.02
    Nestle17,600.60 -2.15 -0.01

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4750-0.2650-0.35
    Euro-Rupee88.2750-0.0890-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.99000.02900.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6701-0.0032-0.47
    View More