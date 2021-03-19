Market Debut: Easy Trip Planners lists at Rs 212.25, a 13.5% premium to issue price
Updated : March 19, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The stock listed with a premium of 13.5 percent at Rs 212.25 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 187 per share.
The IPO, which was open from March 8-10 was subscribed 160 times at a price band of Rs 186-187 per share.
The Rs 510-crore public issue is a complete offer for sale by promoters who currently hold 100 percent shareholding in the company.
Published : March 19, 2021 10:02 AM IST