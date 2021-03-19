Market Debut: Easy Trip Planners lists at Rs 212.25, a 13.5% premium to issue price

Shares of Easy Trip Planners made a decent debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock listed with a premium of 13.5 percent at Rs 212.25 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 187 per share. On BSE, it was listed at Rs 206 apiece, up 10 percent.

In intra-day deals, it hit a high of Rs 234 per share, up 25 percent on the NSE.

The IPO, which was open from March 8-10 was subscribed 160 times at a price band of Rs 186-187 per share. The public issue received a robust response from investors across all categories with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing to their portion 78 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their reserved portion 384 times and retail investors 70.78 times.

The Rs 510-crore public issue is a complete offer for sale by promoters who currently hold 100 percent shareholding in the company. Through the IPO, the company's founders Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will each sell shares to the tune of Rs 255 crore.

Nishant and Rikant hold 49.81 percent and 49.68 percent stake, respectively, in the company. Post offer, they will hold 75 percent shareholding in the company.

The company has increased its market share from 3.1 percent in FY18 to 4.6 percent in FY20 and has been ranked 2nd among key OTAs in India based on booking volumes for 9MFY21.