Market crash: Dos and don’ts for first-time investors sitting on losses

For those who have been in the stock market for less than two years, the massive one-way slide in prices over the last seven sessions would have come as a shocker. That is because till recently, any fall was short-lived and ‘buy on dips’ seemed to be a sure-shot way of making money. But not any longer.
While Sensex and Nifty are down less than 15 percent from their peaks, the majority of the stocks have fallen much more.
If you are a recent entrant in the stock market, and wondering what to do next, here are a few things to keep in mind:
(Edited by : Amrita Das)