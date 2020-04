In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Aditya Narain of Edelweiss Securities, Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal AMC and Jai Bala Cashthechaos.com, shared their reading and outlook on markets, specific stocks and sectors.

Bala said the market shouldn't have come this low and it is just hanging by tenterhook.

"I expected the Nifty to chop further higher closer to 9,300 and then turn lower but if the markets were to cave in below 7,995, I think we will be getting new lows for the market."

Narain said, "You had a little bit of capitulation as far as broader market is concerned and this is something you have seen with previous crisis also that there is a short period when stocks come off very dramatically."

"Initially they are not discerning but after that there is a little bit of discernment, but there is this period of very rapid fall. I think that period is now more or less over. So what you are going to get is a period of consolidation but this period of consolidation I think can go on for quite a while - minimum would be 3 months, it could be extended well beyond."

"So at some level I don't think there is any hurry to go in and buy, nothing I think will materially run away. You might have the odd stock where there is a certain amount of extreme mispricing because of flows but ex of that I think it is a period where you are going to see stability but you are going to get into a position where you have the option of reading through a business and then buying with much greater conviction rather than when you are seeing price action and you get too excited about it."

Sonthalia said, "Except for the financials rest of the market is doing fine. They are almost at what seems like a bottom trough valuations. Of course it is a different play on the financials per se, which I think is going to underperform going forward as well. Apart from that autos, IT, pharma and consumer names seems like they are at very good levels to buy, so we are buying them."