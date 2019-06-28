#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Market cautious as G20 kicks off in Japan; DHFL tanks 7%, Cox & Kings hits lower circuit

Updated : June 28, 2019 12:38 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices turns negative as gold prices jump amid uncertainty of the highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 percent. Asian shares stumbled as uncertainty looms over whether the talks will produce progress in ending the year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.
The Nifty PSU Bank index was the best performing index during the afternoon session while Nifty Metal was the worst performing sector dragged mainly by Jindal Steel, Coal India, Vedanta and others.
