Market cautious as G20 kicks off in Japan; DHFL tanks 7%, Cox & Kings hits lower circuit

Indian shares erased early morning gains and turned negative in the afternoon session on Friday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Group of 20 summit over the weekend.

Asian shares also stumbled as uncertainty looms over whether the talks between the world's two biggest economies will produce progress in ending the year-long trade war between the two nations. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 percent.

At 12:10 pm, the Sensex was at 39,498.60, down 87.81 points, or 0.22 percent while Nifty 50 was trading at 11,816.30, down 25.25 points, or 0.21 percent. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.23 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index was trading higher by 0.02 percent.

The Nifty PSU Bank index was the best performing index during the afternoon session while the Nifty Metal was the worst performing sector, dragged mainly by Jindal Steel, Coal India, Vedanta and others.

Tech Mahindra, L&T, Dr Reddy Laboratories, HCL Technologies and GAIL were among the top gainers, whereas Bharti Infratel, UPL, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and Coal India led losses.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) fell nearly 7 percent after the company deferred its March-quarter earnings announcement date. They were earlier scheduled to announce earnings on June 29.

Cox & Kings' shares hit a lower circuit of 10 percent for the second consecutive day on Friday after the company said it has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers due to cash flow mismatch and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade.

Reliance Capital fell 1.5 percent. The company is likely to defer the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year consolidated financial results which were scheduled to be announced today.

