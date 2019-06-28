Market
Market cautious as G20 kicks off in Japan; DHFL tanks 7%, Cox & Kings hits lower circuit
Updated : June 28, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices turns negative as gold prices jump amid uncertainty of the highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 percent. Asian shares stumbled as uncertainty looms over whether the talks will produce progress in ending the year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.
The Nifty PSU Bank index was the best performing index during the afternoon session while Nifty Metal was the worst performing sector dragged mainly by Jindal Steel, Coal India, Vedanta and others.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more