By Nishtha Pandey

Indian shares ended Friday's session higher. NSE gained nearly 150 points to end at 18,065, while BSE Sensex ended 463 points higher at 61,112.4. Today was the first trading session of May F&O series. Nifty saw the best F&O series in six months in April.

Indian shares ended Friday's session higher. NSE gained nearly 150 points to end at 18,065, while BSE Sensex ended 463 points higher at 61,112.4. Today was the first trading session of May F&O series. Nifty saw the best F&O series in six months in April.