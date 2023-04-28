Breaking News
Nifty reclaims 18,000, close at over 2-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMarket at Close | Nifty 50 reclaims 18,000, indices close at over two month high

Market at Close | Nifty 50 reclaims 18,000, indices close at over two-month high

Market at Close | Nifty 50 reclaims 18,000, indices close at over two-month high
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 28, 2023 3:51:30 PM IST (Updated)

Indian shares ended Friday's session higher. NSE gained nearly 150 points to end at 18,065, while  BSE Sensex ended 463 points higher at 61,112.4. Today was the first trading session of May F&O series. Nifty saw the best F&O series in six months in April.

Indian shares ended Friday's session higher. NSE gained nearly 150 points to end at 18,065, while  BSE Sensex ended 463 points higher at 61,112.4. Today was the first trading session of May F&O series. Nifty saw the best F&O series in six months in April.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X