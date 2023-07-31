Market at close: Sensex, Nifty end with minor gains after rangebound session

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 367 points to 66,528, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 108 points to 19,754. The midcap index gained 364 points to close at 37,721 and Nifty Bank was 183 points up and settled at 45,651.

Indian shares ended Monday's trading session with minor gains after a rangebound session. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 367 points to 66,528, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 108 points to 19,754. The midcap index gained 364 points to close at 37,721 and Nifty Bank was 183 points up and settled at 45,651.

Marico witnessed profit booking after an in-line set in Q1 earnings. It settled 2 percent lower. Piramal Housing, on the other hand, dropped 5 percent and UBL nearly 2 percent after posting lower-than-expected earnings.

Metal companies surged on improved China data. Hinda Copper was nearly 11 percent up. PFC and REC extended gaining streak, with rise in the range of 2-4 percent. Laurus Labs saw busying after earnings, where it gained more than 4 percent. Maruti ended Monday’s session on higher note ahead of earnings.

Apollo Hospital ended on weak note ahead of its Q1 earnings. It finished 3 percent lower. GAIL closed in the green but off highs after company missed estimates in first quarter of FY24.

Market breath favoured advances, where advance-decline ratio stood at 2:1.

"Indian indices have resumed their rally, following the global market trend, as cooling inflation across the globe gave hopes of an end to the policy tightening era. The latest positive development was the Eurozone's inflation slowing for the third consecutive month in July, coming in at 5.3 per cent, in line with market predictions," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets , Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green. European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Friday.

Moreover, the euro zone economy grew by 0.3 percent during the June quarter, according to preliminary estimates, slightly surpassing market expectations, Nair added. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.25 percent to $85.20 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,023.91 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.