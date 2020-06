The current ‘hope’ rally in the domestic equity market is driven by the foreign capital inflows on availability of excess global liquidity and may not sustain as profit booking at these levels is imminent, analysts said.

The Indian equity market has posted a decent rally in the last one week. The benchmark Nifty has surged almost 12 percent since the start of the last week of May led by positive momentum in the global markets on optimism over economic recovery as easing of nationwide lockdowns kept the sentiment buoyant.

"The rally in the domestic market is fuelled by foreign investors’ buying amid excess global liquidity. Expectations of good monsoon, gradual lifting of lockdown and restart of economic activities helped develop foreign investor interest in the domestic market," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman, Inditrade Capital.

The foreign institutional investors (FII) have infused around Rs 13,914.49 crore in the domestic equity market in May. In two days of June, FIIs inflows stood at Rs 9,073.75 crore, according to data available on the exchanges.

Further, better than expected March quarter earnings of select corporates and attractive valuations of beaten down good quality stocks led value buying the market, Bandyopadhyay added.

The current rally is also largely on account of the short covering seen in banking stocks. "The Nifty is playing catch up with international markets after the May underperformance," said Vinod Sharma, head – private client group & capital market strategy, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, strong FII inflows have strengthened the Indian rupee.

"The Indian rupee had been trading stronger on the back of strong flows into our country and return of 'risk-on' sentiments in equity markets around the world. Particularly, the inflow into Equity shares of Jio and Kotak Bank, have helped the Rupee," Sharma added.

The rupee would have appreciated to a much higher level had it not been incessant buying from the central bank, according to Sharma.

India's forex reserves hit a new record high to $490 billion and added $10.6 billion during the last month.

However, analysts feel the market may take a breather here. Any correction in the global market will be witnessed in Indian markets as well.

“Market is likely to witness correction as the overall recovery seems long. The first quarter of fiscal 2021 is a total washout. We hope for some recovery in the Q2. But we still have a long way to go,” Bandyopadhyay said.

The global risk arising out of the tensions between the United States and China still prevails along with the absence of any significant development towards a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, macro headwinds along with the global uncertainties are likely to pressurize the equities going ahead.