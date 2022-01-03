Mark Mobius says Indian consumer getting richer, companies like Metropolis to do well

Veteran investor Mark Mobius believes the index may be affected but one needs to look at individual companies. He sees companies like Metropolis Healthcare doing well.

Market guru Mark Mobius believes the Indian consumer is getting richer and is buying more. In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners, believes the index may be affected but one needs to look at individual companies.

Remarks from the veteran investor come at a time when investors globally are cautious on newsflow on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 amid increasing infections.

"The companies that are earning money, have good earnings growth and, most importantly, strong balance sheets are the ones that will survive and do well. So the index may be affected. But I think you have to be very careful and not just looking at the index, but looking at individual companies," he said.

Companies like Metropolis Healthcare are likely to perform well going forward, he said.

Mobius Capital Partners has remained bullish on India. In September, he had told CNBC-TV18 that Mobius Capital Partners had roughly almost 22 percent of its whole portfolio in India, which was more than China or any other country.

Dalal Street benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex clocked returns to the tune of 22-24 percent in 2021 -- their best annual returns since 2017. Among sectoral indices, the metal pack was the top gainer, whereas the IT gauge stocks gave phenomenal returns for a second straight year.

