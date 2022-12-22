Marine Electricals wins two orders worth Rs 31.4 crore; shares end 4% lower

The two orders are from GRSE and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Technical services provider Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. received orders worth Rs 31.41 crore. The company received an order worth Rs 8.78 crore from L-3 Communications India Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, for supply of various systems and deliverables for their IN Project ASW - 08 shipsets and IN Project SVL - 04 shipsets for GRSE Yard.

The delivery shall be completed over a period of two years.

Marine Electricals has received another order of Rs 22.63 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for supply of base and depot spares of integrated bridge system (IBS) for 4 ships of MDL, Project 17A. The delivery shall be completed over a period of two years.

Marine Electricals is a technical services provider in the fields of electrical automation and information and communication technology solutions to marine, renewable and industrial sectors.

The company has been in the news for receiving multiple orders of smaller amounts during the month of December.