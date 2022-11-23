Marine Electricals signs revenue sharing agreement for EV charging stations

The profit made shall be shared between the two parties as agreed mutually, and the term of the said agreement will remain valid for ten years.

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. has entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with Pune-based Panchshil Tech Park to provide charging facilities for electric vehicles.

The company added that the profit made shall be shared between the two parties as agreed mutually and the agreement will remain valid for a period of ten years.

In the September quarter, the company reported a 23.1 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2.93 crore compared to Rs 3.81 crore in the same quarter last year.

Marine Electricals' consolidated net sales slipped 15.86 percent to Rs 90.36 crore from Rs 107.39 crore in the year-ago period while its consolidated EBITDA rose marginally by 2.03 percent to Rs 9.53 crore.