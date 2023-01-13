Marine Electricals shares end 5% higher on `17 crore order win

This is the second order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for the company in less than two weeks.

Shares of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. gained nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company informed the bourses about receiving a contract for base and depot (B&D) spares worth Rs 16.97 crore.

The company secured an order for B&D spares for an integrated bridge system (IBS) at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.'s Yard 3022-24 Project 17A. The delivery of the goods will be completed over the next two years.

This is the second order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for the company in less than two weeks. On December 30, 2022, Marine Electricals India bagged orders worth Rs 14.07 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders as well as Larsen and Toubro.

The Rs 4.42 crore order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers involved the supply of an Electrical Package for the NG Electric Ferry project.

Last month, the company also received an order worth Rs 8.78 crore from L-3 Communications India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, for the supply of various systems and deliverables for their IN Project ASW - 08 shipsets and IN Project SVL - 04 shipsets for GRSE Yard.

It had also received a Rs 22.63 crore order from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the supply of base and depot spares of integrated bridge system (IBS) for 4 ships of MDL, Project 17A.

Marine Electricals is a technical services company providing equipment and support for electrical automation and information and communication technology solutions to marine, renewable and industrial sectors.

Shares of Marine Electricals India Ltd. 4.89 percent higher at Rs 38.60 on Friday.