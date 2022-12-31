Marine Electricals shares end 3% higher after orders from Larsen and Toubro, GRSE

The company has secured contracts from L&T and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

The Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. stock gained 3 percent after the company said that it has managed to secure orders worth over Rs 14 crore.

The company has secured two orders whose cumulative contract value stood at Rs. 14.07 crore (excluding GST) from Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

Marine Electricals will be providing a power distribution board and bus bar type to L&T’s data centre at Kanchipuram for Rs. 9.65 crore (excluding GST). The order is expected to be completed within two months.

The company will also provide Electrical Package for the NG Electric Ferry project to Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. The contract value for this order is Rs 4.42 crore (excluding GST), with the estimated completion of the project happening over a period of six months.

The company last week announced that it received two additional orders worth Rs 31.41 crore from L-3 Communications India Pvt. Ltd. and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Marine Electricals had also entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with Pune-based Panchshil Tech Park to provide charging facilities for electric vehicles.