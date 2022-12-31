English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Marine Electricals shares end 3% higher after orders from Larsen and Toubro, GRSE

Marine Electricals shares end 3% higher after orders from Larsen and Toubro, GRSE

Marine Electricals shares end 3% higher after orders from Larsen and Toubro, GRSE
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 31, 2022 1:57:22 AM IST (Published)

The company has secured contracts from L&T and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Marine Electric share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. stock gained 3 percent after the company said that it has managed to secure orders worth over Rs 14 crore.


The company has secured two orders whose cumulative contract value stood at Rs. 14.07 crore (excluding GST) from Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

Marine Electricals will be providing a power distribution board and bus bar type to L&T’s data centre at Kanchipuram for Rs. 9.65 crore (excluding GST). The order is expected to be completed within two months.

The company will also provide Electrical Package for the NG Electric Ferry project to Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. The contract value for this order is Rs 4.42 crore (excluding GST), with the estimated completion of the project happening over a period of six months.

The company last week announced that it received two additional orders worth Rs 31.41 crore from L-3 Communications India Pvt. Ltd. and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Marine Electricals had also entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with Pune-based Panchshil Tech Park to provide charging facilities for electric vehicles.

Shares of Marine Electricals ended 3.04 percent higher at Rs 32.20 on Friday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Kalpataru Power wins T&D orders in India, overseas worth Rs 1,247 crore

Next Article

Welspun Enterprises approves Rs 235 crore buyback, interim dividend of Rs 7.5 apiece

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X