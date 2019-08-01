Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

FMCG major Marico on Thursday reported 21.6 percent year-on-year increase in the consolidated net profit in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 259 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the quarter improved 6.8 percent YoY to Rs 2,166 crore as against Rs 2,027 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 26 percent YoY to Rs 470 crore this year. EBITDA margin improved by 324 basis points or 21.3 percent this year.

In Q1FY20, the domestic business clocked a turnover of Rs 1,731 crore, a growth of 6 percent YoY, led entirely by volumes.

The gross debt as on June 30,2019 stood at Rs 333 crore compared to Rs 327 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Cash and cash equivalents as on June 30, 2019 was at Rs 1,457 crore as compared to Rs 1,007 crore last year.

In its media release, the company said it will "continue to focus on a balanced approach towards volume growth and healthy profitability. The company would aim to maintain EBITDA margins at 20 percent plus in the India business over the medium term."

It further said, "Over the medium term, the company will aim to deliver 8-10 percent volume growth coupled with healthy market share gains, on the back of increased investment in the core portfolio."

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.