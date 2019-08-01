Market
Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%
Updated : August 01, 2019 03:33 PM IST
Revenue from operations for the quarter improved 6.8 percent YoY to Rs 2,166 crore as against Rs 2,027 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
EBITDA margin improves by 324 basis points or 21.3 percent this year.
