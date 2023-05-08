Marico shares surge 9% after Q4 show. Should you buy or sell now?

Marico's fourth quarter numbers have met analysts' expectations with volume-led year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent to Rs 2,240 crore, operating profit margin expanded by 153 basis points on-year to 17.5 percent, while adjusted profit after tax growth at 10 percent y-o-y to Rs 283 crore

Shares of FMCG major Marico Ltd shot up more than 9 percent in Monday's opening trade after the company reported a 19 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. The stock was trading 7.27 percent higher at Rs 529.50 per share at around 12:20 pm. The shares have risen 10 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis, it rose 4 percent.

Marico's fourth quarter (Q4FY2023) numbers have met analysts' expectations with volume-led year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent to Rs 2,240 crore, operating profit margin (OPM) expanded by 153 basis points (bps) on-year to 17.5 percent, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) growth at 10 percent y-o-y to Rs 283 crore.

"Slightly better than expected revenues and margin drove the 4Q earnings beat, despite a hike in advertising spend. India volume growth saw a pick-up and so did international revenue. Margin outlook is strong, led by benign input prices, which should allow investments into high growth portfolios," Jefferies said.

Domestic volume growth would be at 7-8 percent in financial year 2023-24 as compared to 3-5 percent volume growth achieved in past three quarters. International business will continue to growth in double digits. G ross margins will likely expand by 200-250 bps, while OPM would expand by 100 bps in FY2024 (to be around 18.5%). Marico aims to maintain OPM at 19 percent in the medium term, according to analysts at Sharekhan.

What management has to say

Speaking to analysts, the management said that a moderation in input prices and cooling of retail inflation would aid a recovery in consumption in the coming quarters. The rural slowdown has most likely bottomed out as the declining trend reversed in the fourth quarter of FY23 and the management expects rural recovery to gain momentum in the coming quarters.

For financial year 2023-24, the domestic business is expected to deliver volume-led growth and market share gains across portfolio while international business is expected to maintain double-digit growth momentum.

Foods business will contribute Rs 850 crore by financial year 2023-24, while digital brands are likely to contribute Rs 450 crore by FY24.

Should you invest? Here's what brokerages say

Jefferies has upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ and raised its target price by Rs 50 to Rs 600.

Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 523. "The company saw strong pick up in volumes given price stability and conversion from loose to branded products. Domestic volumes at 5 percent grew ahead of the industry helped by price corrections in key packs. International business reported mid-teens constant currency growth at 16 percent. We believe the company should continue to see favourable RM basket in the near term," said Aggarwal.