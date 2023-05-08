English
Marico shares surge 9% after Q4 show. Should you buy or sell now?

By Meghna Sen  May 8, 2023 12:53:56 PM IST (Updated)

Marico's fourth quarter numbers have met analysts' expectations with volume-led year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent to Rs 2,240 crore, operating profit margin expanded by 153 basis points on-year to 17.5 percent, while adjusted profit after tax growth at 10 percent y-o-y to Rs 283 crore

Shares of FMCG major Marico Ltd shot up more than 9 percent in Monday's opening trade after the company reported a 19 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. The stock was trading 7.27 percent higher at Rs 529.50 per share at around 12:20 pm. The shares have risen 10 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis, it rose 4 percent.

Marico's fourth quarter (Q4FY2023) numbers have met analysts' expectations with volume-led year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent to Rs 2,240 crore, operating profit margin (OPM) expanded by 153 basis points (bps) on-year to 17.5 percent, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) growth at 10 percent y-o-y to Rs 283 crore.
ALSO READ: Marico Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 305 cr, beats Street estimates
