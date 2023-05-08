Marico shares surge 9% after Q4 show. Should you buy or sell now?

3 Min(s) Read
Marico's fourth quarter numbers have met analysts' expectations with volume-led year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent to Rs 2,240 crore, operating profit margin expanded by 153 basis points on-year to 17.5 percent, while adjusted profit after tax growth at 10 percent y-o-y to Rs 283 crore
Shares of FMCG major Marico Ltd shot up more than 9 percent in Monday's opening trade after the company reported a 19 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. The stock was trading 7.27 percent higher at Rs 529.50 per share at around 12:20 pm. The shares have risen 10 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis, it rose 4 percent.
