Marico shares surge 9% after Q4 show. Should you buy or sell now?

Shares of FMCG major Marico Ltd shot up more than 9 percent in Monday's opening trade after the company reported a 19 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. The stock was trading 7.27 percent higher at Rs 529.50 per share at around 12:20 pm. The shares have risen 10 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis, it rose 4 percent.