Marico shares hit lifetime high; India biz saw healthy consumer sentiment across categories

Shares of Marico jumps as much as six percent on Wednesday and clocked a lifetime high of Rs 590 after the company posted an encouraging business update for Q2 FY22.

At 11:24 am, shares of Marico were up 4.4 percent at Rs 582.35.

In India, the fast-moving consumer goods company witnessed healthy consumer sentiment across its categories. Revenue growth in Q2 of FY22 was in the low twenties with volume growth close to double-digits on a two-year CAGR basis, the company said.

Parachute Coconut Oil delivered in line with medium-term aspirations, while value-added hair oils posted a double-digit volume growth. Within the Saffola franchise, Saffola Edible Oils had a muted quarter, largely due to volatility in edible oil prices leading to trade destocking and partly owing to lower in-home consumption.

“Foods, on the other hand, continued to grow smartly and remained on course to clock Rs five billion in revenues this year. Premium Personal Care portfolios grew handsomely, albeit on a low base,” Marico said in an exchange filing.

The digital-first brands, Beardo and Just Herbs, performed in line with expectations, it added.

Meanwhile, Marico’s international business delivered a double-digit constant currency growth as it saw a positive trend in all markets, except Vietnam, the company said.

Among key inputs, copra prices corrected further, crude remained firm, while edible oil prices oscillated at higher levels.

The company sees gross margin to be under pressure due to higher input costs, even as it expects a marginal improvement from the previous quarter. Operating margin is also expected to contract on-year, which is why Marico expects a modest bottom line growth in the quarter.

Core segments of coconut oil and value-added hair oils continued to post healthy trends, but the only exception is the edible oils portfolio which had a relatively weak quarter, Citi said while maintaining its 'buy' recommendation on Marico's stock.

Meanwhile, CLSA believes that Marico may report a healthy topline but margin contraction could drive modest earnings growth.

The company said it will strive to deliver sustainable and profitable volume-led growth over the medium term, by strengthening the brand equity of its core franchises and new growth engines.