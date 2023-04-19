Marico continues to grind lower, shares hit another 52-week low

The FMCG company, which owns brands such as Parachute CoconutOil and Saffola Oil, will announce its quarterly results on May 5.

Shares of consumer products manufacturer Marico Ltd. declined nearly 3 percent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 466.60 on Wednesday amid a weak trend in the broader market. The stock was the top loser among Nifty FMCG shares as the index slipped 0.05 percent to 17,651.65 during intraday trade.

Marico shares have declined around 7 percent in the past three months.

The FMCG company, which owns brands such as Parachute Coconut

Oil and Saffola Oil, will announce its quarterly results on May 5. The company in its quarterly update earlier this month stated that the FMCG sector continued to witness gradual recovery with year-on-year volume trends improving in each quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023 grew in the low single digits on a year-on-year basis. The India business witnessed some improvement in year-on-year volume growth vis-à-vis the preceding quarters and stayed in the mid-single digit zone.

Parachute Coconut Oil posted a strong high single-digit volume growth, aided by stable consumer pricing while copra prices remained steady through the quarter.

Saffola Oils remained stable sequentially but dipped on a year-on-year basis owing to a high absolute volume base.

The International Business maintained its stellar growth trajectory as it posted mid-teen constant currency growth.

Shares of Marico Ltd. are currently trading 2.09 percent lower at Rs 470.05.