March F&O series begins with 77% rollover from February series

Dalal Street will begin the March futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the February series with a loss of 862.2 points or five percent. The 50-scrip index moved within a range of 1,591.4 points in the monthly series gone by.

The 30-scrip index Sensex lost 2,747 points or 4.8 percent during this period.

Rollovers

The Nifty's February-March rollovers are at 77.2 percent as against a three-month average of 78.7 percent.

Month Rollovers (%) OI at start of series (crore shares) FII long exposure in index futures (%) March 77 1.1 48 February 75 1.03 33 January 79 0.96 66 December 83 1.05 70 November 82 1.04 54

Key triggers for March F&O series

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Mar 10: UP election results

Mar 15-16: US Fed meet

Crude oil and other commodities

FII flows

Inflation data

FY-end NAV propping​

Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 48 percent at the beginning of the March series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:

Series Nifty change (absolute) Change (%) Mar-21 -773 -5.1 Mar 20 -2,992 -29.7 Mar 19 778 7.2

The Nifty has lost a total of 1,609 points in four back-to-back monthly series. Here's how the index has fared in the recent series: