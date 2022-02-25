March F&O series begins with 77% rollover from February series

By Mangalam Maloo
Dalal Street is set to begin the March futures & options (F&O) series on Friday. The Nifty50 ended the February F&O series with a loss of 862.2 points or five percent.

Dalal Street will begin the March futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the February series with a loss of 862.2 points or five percent. The 50-scrip index moved within a range of 1,591.4 points in the monthly series gone by.
The 30-scrip index Sensex lost 2,747 points or 4.8 percent during this period.
Rollovers
The Nifty's February-March rollovers are at 77.2 percent as against a three-month average of 78.7 percent.
MonthRollovers (%)OI at start of series (crore shares)FII long exposure in index futures (%)
March771.148
February751.0333
January790.9666
December831.0570
November821.0454
Key triggers for March F&O series
  • Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Mar 10: UP election results 
  • Mar 15-16: US Fed meet
  • Crude oil and other commodities
  • FII flows
  • Inflation data
  • FY-end NAV propping​
    • Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 48 percent at the beginning of the March series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)Change (%)
    Mar-21-773-5.1
    Mar 20-2,992-29.7
    Mar 197787.2
    The Nifty has lost a total of 1,609 points in four back-to-back monthly series. Here's how the index has fared in the recent series:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)
    Feb '22-862
    Jan '22-94
    Dec '21-332
    Nov '21-321
    Oct '21239
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
