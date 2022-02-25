March F&O series begins with 77% rollover from February series

Dalal Street will begin the March futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the February series with a loss of 862.2 points or five percent. The 50-scrip index moved within a range of 1,591.4 points in the monthly series gone by.
The 30-scrip index Sensex lost 2,747 points or 4.8 percent during this period.
Rollovers
The Nifty's February-March rollovers are at 77.2 percent as against a three-month average of 78.7 percent.
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series (crore shares)
|FII long exposure in index futures (%)
|March
|77
|1.1
|48
|February
|75
|1.03
|33
|January
|79
|0.96
|66
|December
|83
|1.05
|70
|November
|82
|1.04
|54
Key triggers for March F&O series
Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 48 percent at the beginning of the March series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|Mar-21
|-773
|-5.1
|Mar 20
|-2,992
|-29.7
|Mar 19
|778
|7.2
The Nifty has lost a total of 1,609 points in four back-to-back monthly series. Here's how the index has fared in the recent series:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Feb '22
|-862
|Jan '22
|-94
|Dec '21
|-332
|Nov '21
|-321
|Oct '21
|239
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)