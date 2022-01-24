Marcellus’ Saurabh Mukherjea bullish on HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, other financials amid market sell-off; here's why

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Invst Managers talked about the market selloff and the way ahead for Dalal Street. Mukherjea said don't panic because of the market selloff, stay invested and in fact, this is heaven-sent for long-term retail investors, look at good quality financials, and real estate stocks and use this opportunity to buy into the market.

He said, “This sort of correction is like heaven-sent opportunities for us. We have been aggressively buying financials in our Kings of Capital portfolio for the last year or so. Clearly, financials haven't had the greatest run especially high quality financials, like the sort we prefer HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life haven't had the greatest run, but we are undeterred by that we continue loading up on these names.”

He added, “The second area we have been seeing is real estate. You have natural home buying demand, and hence the low interest rate environment that is currently prevalent, I think will continue to result in buoyant home buying. The best way to benefit from that invest in building materials companies, have discussed Asian Paints numerous times on your show. I will also add to that say names like Astral Poly names like Pidilite Industries companies, which will play the building material cycle.”

