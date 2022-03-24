Mapping Nifty's 2 year pandemic journey: From 7,500 to 17,000

Two years ago, the Nifty made a low of around 7,511, when the first COVID -19 lockdown was announced. Over the last two years, the major indices have advanced substantially. The Nifty and the Sensex doubled with the mid-cap, small-cap indices outperforming, with nearly 200 percent gains in something like the small-cap index.

The metals have had a spectacular run over the past couple of years and which is why in terms of the Nifty, - Hindalco Tata Steel , and JSW Steel are among the biggest gainers with gains of around 400 to 600 percent in this period. Tata Motors and Grasim are among the others that are leading the gains.

Wipro and Infosys among the tech sector have also done well, in this period with Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv along with Tata Consumer also doing reasonably well.

Talking of the consumer names, Hindustan Unilever has just given a mere 3 percent gain in this period. Even something like a Britannia or a Nestle too, not too much in terms of gains.

As far as the broader markets are concerned - CG power, NDTV and Persistent Systems, and Birlasoft are advancing by around 8-9 times.

In terms of some of the other gainers too Jindal Stainless, HOEC, Tata Power, and of course, TV18 Broadcast.

There are not too many losers as far as the broader markets go, but Dhani Services does make about a 47 percent decline.

