MapmyIndia shares trim initial gains after strong listing

MapmyIndia shares gave up some of their initial gains after a strong debut on Dalal Street. The stock of CE Info Systems - which owns the MapmyIndia platform - finished its listing day at Rs 1,394.6 apiece on BSE, a premium of 35 percent over its issue price of Rs 1,033. On NSE, the MapmyIndia stock ended at Rs 1,375 apiece, a premium of 33.1 percent.

Earlier in the day, MapmyIndia shares began their journey in the secondary market at a premium of up to 53 percent, listing at Rs 1,581 on BSE. On NSE, MapmyIndia shares opened at Rs 1,565, a premium of 51.5 percent.

During the session, the MapmyIndia stock climbed to as high as Rs 1,586.9 apiece on BSE and Rs 1,590 apiece on NSE -- a premium of nearly 54 percent each.

MapmyIndia , a provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies, at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors though the recent sell-off in the market has dented the appeal of debutants. The strong listing of

The listing of MapmyIndia shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE was in line with the trend seen in the grey market. Dealers said MapmyIndia commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 700 prior to the listing on the bourses.

MapmyIndia's IPO , which was open for subscription from December 9 to December 13, was subscribed an overall 154.7 times the shares on offer. The portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors saw bookings of 196.4 times and 424.7 times respectively. The quota reserved for retail investors was booked 15.2 times.

MapmyIndia shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 1,000-1,033 under the IPO. Potential investors could bid for MapmyIndia shares in multiples of 14.

The company raised Rs 312 crore from 24 anchor investors ahead of the IPO.