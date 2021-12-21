MapmyIndia shares to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

MapmyIndia shares will make their stock market debut on Tuesday. CE Info Systems -- which owns the MapmyIndia platform -- commanded a premium in the grey market ahead of the listing on Dalal Street. Dealers said MapmyIndia's GMP or grey market premium stood at Rs 700 on Monday, a day prior to the listing on BSE and NSE.

MapmyIndia's listing on stock exchanges comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors. However, the recent correction in the market has dented the appeal of new entrants on bourses.

Here's what MapmyIndia's GMP has been like in the recent past:

MapmyIndia GMP

Date GMP (in rupees) Dec 20 700 Dec 19 750 Dec 18 850 Dec 17 950 Dec 16 1,050 Dec 15 1,050 Dec 14 1,050 Dec 12 1,000 Dec 11 1,000 Dec 10 900 Dec 09 800

Source: IPO Watch

“Amid a sell-off in the broader market, the primary market too is running on parallel lines, with the market having witnessed a couple of discount listings that dented investor sentiments. MapMyIndia is an unique company with decent financial growth," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

"The listing may be rewarding and I expect CE Info Systems to list above a decent 55-60 percent gain (premium). Earlier, it was counted as a doubler candidate but the correction has impacted those expectations,” he said.

MapmyIndia's IPO , which was open for bidding from December 9 to December 13, saw an overall subscription of 154.7 times the shares on offer. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 196.4 times, and that for non-institutional investors 424.7 times. The quota reserved for retail investors was booked 15.2 times.

MapmyIndia shares were available for bidding in a price range of Rs 1,000-1,033 in multiples of 14 under the IPO.

CE Info Systems raised Rs 312 crore from 24 anchor investors ahead of the IPO.