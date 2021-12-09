MapmyIndia IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Rs 1,040 crore was fully subscribed on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process.

The IPO of CE Info Systems, which owns the MapmyIndia portal, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity by promoters and existing shareholders.

The subscription window for the IPO of MapmyIndia,

a provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies, will close on December 13.

CE Info Systems' IPO to raise