MapmyIndia IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

CE Info Systems' IPO to raise Rs 1,040 crore was fully subscribed on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process. The IPO of CE Info Systems, which owns the MapmyIndia portal, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity by promoters and existing shareholders. The subscription window for the IPO of MapmyIndia, a provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies, will close on December 13.
By 1:12 pm, the MapmyIndia IPO received bids for almost 74 lakh shares as against the 70.4 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of 1.1 times.
ALSO READ
Under the MapmyIndia IPO, CE Info Systems shares are available for bidding in a price range of Rs 1,000-1,033 in multiples of 14. One lot of CE Info Systems shares is valued at Rs 14,462 at the upper end of the price band.
The shares are likely to be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on December 21.
CE Info Systems raised Rs 312 crore from 24 anchor investors ahead of the IPO, by allotting 30.2 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,033 apiece. Among its anchor investors are Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, SBI MF, HDFC MF and ICICI Pru.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
First Published: IST