Manyavar parent Vedant Fashions shares rise after Motilal Oswal projects 27% upside

Shares of Vedant Fashions Ltd. (VFL), the parent company of ethnic menswear brand Manyavar, gained as much as 5.5 percent in trade on Friday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating.

It gave a price target of Rs 1,400 on the stock, implying a potential upside of nearly 27 percent from Wednesday's closing price.

Motilal Oswal said that Vedant Fashions, with a pan-India presence covering 250 cities and 640 stores, has established itself as a strong brand within the highly under-penetrated and unorganized ethnic wear segment.

In its research report, the brokerage firm noted that limited competition, growing cultural pull, and strong brand recall present a huge runway of growth for the company.

Motilal Oswal further said that the company’s emerging brands can prove to be the triggers for its next phase of growth.

Apart from Manyavar, Vedant Fashions’ other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz.

“Scaling-up emerging brands (especially ‘Mohey’ that contributes nearly 10 percent to its revenue), and catering to the sizeable women’s celebration wear market (nearly 5 times the size of men’s segment at Rs 73,500 crore as of FY20), can be the key growth levers with improving operating metrics and plans to add independent stores,” according to the note.

“Further, expanding Twamev through up-selling, and Manthan to capture the value fashion segment, could underpin revenue growth moving ahead,” it added.

On the flip side, Motilal Oswal warned that the stock performance in the near term may be hit by a delay in the company’s scaling-up efforts or a slowdown in the economy.

“Key downside risks (for Vedant Fashions) include prolonged recovery in discretionary spending, a delay in scaling-up of emerging brands (Mohey, Twamev and Mathan), heightened competition from the entry of National retailers in ethnic wear segment and strong dependence on external job workers for procurement and production of end-products.”

Shares of Vedant Fashions are off the day's high but trading 2.7 percent higher at Rs 1,133.80.