Manpasand Beverages shares hit lower circuit as another auditor resigns

Shares of Manpasand Beverages slipped as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after another statutory auditor resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case.

At 12:24PM, Manpasand Beverages was down 4.90 percent at Rs 38.85 on the National Stock Exchange. In the last one year, its shares have plunged 74 percent.

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, Manpasand Beverages said that Mehra Goel and Co. resigned as the company’s statutory auditor due to “recent developments, including action and investigation initiated by the Goods and Sevices Tax authorities in relation to Manpasand Beverages...”

Mehra Goel and Co. is the second auditor to resign from Manpasand Beverages after Deloitte Haskins and Sells quit in May 2018, citing that the company was not sharing “significant information”.

The Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate (CGST) Vadodara-II in May arrested the company’s managing director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and chief financial officer Paresh Thakkar after a raid.

The CGST statement said the investigation unearthed a network of more than 30 fake units across the country that were used by Manpasand Beverages to commit fraud by availing illegal credit.

