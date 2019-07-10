Market
Manpasand Beverages shares hit lower circuit as another auditor resigns
Updated : July 10, 2019 12:40 PM IST
Shares of Manpasand Beverages slipped 4.90 percent intraday on Wednesday after the resignation of statutory auditors owing to the ongoing Goods and Services Tax Department investigations in the company.
In a letter addressed to the company, the auditors said,”re-evaluated the firm and had considered recent developments, including actions and investigations initiated by the GST authorities.”
The company however accepted the resignation from its auditor, Mehra Goyal & Co. without explaining “inability to continue” allegations by the auditor.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more