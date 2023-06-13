This new listing is up 44% from its IPO price, JPMorgan sees further upside

JPMorgan believes that India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company will continue to gain market share, driven by its strong product portfolio and large distribution network.

Shares of Mankind Pharma, which listed in May, have risen over 40 percent from its IPO price of Rs 1,080. The stock hit a new high of Rs 1,544 in today's trading session. Brokerage firm JPMorgan now sees further upside in the stock.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on the new listing with an overweight rating and a price target of Rs 1,700 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from Monday's closing levels. The firm believes that India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company will continue to gain market share, driven by its strong product portfolio and large distribution network.

Additional factors that will help the company gain market share include its ability to build brands as it has over 20 brand families with a turnover of more than Rs 100 crore, and deepening presence in the metros and chronic segments.

JPMorgan in a note mentioned that Mankind is one of the fastest-growing domestic pharma companies with leadership in value (ranks fourth) and volume share (ranks third).

The pharma company has consistently outperformed the industry primarily on account of strong volume growth.

Mankind Pharma is expected to report revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent and earnings CAGR of 22 percent over financial year 2023-2026, according to JPMorgan. With its focus on the domestic market, Mankind Pharma has pan-India presence.

The company is a leading player in the domestic pharmaceuticals business present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, neuro/CNS, VMN and respiratory, among others.

The company reported a 19 percent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to Rs 2,053 crore for the March quarter. Its operational profit rose by 45 percent on year to Rs 419 crore with a margin of 20.4 percent.

Shares of Mankind Pharma are trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 1,509.3.