This new listing is up 44% from its IPO price, JPMorgan sees further upside

JPMorgan believes that India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company will continue to gain market share, driven by its strong product portfolio and large distribution network.

Shares of Mankind Pharma, which listed in May, have risen over 40 percent from its IPO price of Rs 1,080. The stock hit a new high of Rs 1,544 in today's trading session. Brokerage firm JPMorgan now sees further upside in the stock.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on the new listing with an overweight rating and a price target of Rs 1,700 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 15 percent from Monday's closing levels. The firm believes that India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company will continue to gain market share, driven by its strong product portfolio and large distribution network.
Additional factors that will help the company gain market share include its ability to build brands as it has over 20 brand families with a turnover of more than Rs 100 crore, and deepening presence in the metros and chronic segments.
