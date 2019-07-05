In association with
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee gains 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar ahead of budget
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 05: Sensex, Nifty likely to open muted; Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet, L&T Finance in focus

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to stay volatile on Friday as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2018-19. Investors await the government’s proposals to revive India’s economic growth. The Economic Survey projected GDP growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 percent in the FY20. Asian markets traded at two-year highs, while US markets were closed on account of the Independence Day. Indian shares settled with gains in the previous session, rising for the fourth straight day. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to finish at 11,946.75. At 7.00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded unchanged at 11,980, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Stocks to watch: Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet, L&T Finance in focus. About MarketBuzz The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
More Episodes from MarketBuzz
Ekta Batra's market update on July 04: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; JSPL, Steel Strips Wheels, Zuari Agro in focus
04 Jul 2019
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 03: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; IGL, Mindtree, New India Assurance in focus
03 Jul 2019
Nigel D’Souza's market update on July 02: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, DHFL in focus
02 Jul 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on June 21: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways in focus
At 7.15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.2 percent lower at 11,863, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.
21 Jun 2019
Anisha Jain's market update on July 01: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; DHFL, Jet Airways, JSW Steel in focus
01 Jul 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on June 27: Sensex, Nifty set for flat opening; MindTree, Greaves Cotton in focus
At 7.16 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 1.50 points, or 0.01 percent, lower at 11,867.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. 
09 May 2019
