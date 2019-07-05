Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 05: Sensex, Nifty likely to open muted; Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet, L&T Finance in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to stay volatile on Friday as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2018-19. Investors await the government’s proposals to revive India’s economic growth. The Economic Survey projected GDP growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 percent in the FY20. Asian markets traded at two-year highs, while US markets were closed on account of the Independence Day. Indian shares settled with gains in the previous session, rising for the fourth straight day. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to finish at 11,946.75. At 7.00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded unchanged at 11,980, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Stocks to watch: Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet, L&T Finance in focus. About MarketBuzz The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.