Manappuram Finance's shares rally 7% after reporting 44% net profit growth in Q4

Manappuram Finance's share price rallied over 7 percent on Friday after the company reported a strong set of Q4FY20 earnings. On the BSE, the stock gained 7.23 percent to Rs 131.90. It jumped 7.19 percent to Rs 131.90 on the NSE.

The gold financing company's net profit surged 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 398.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on robust interest income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 277.39 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Profit before tax from gold loan and others grew 44.5 percent to Rs 459.47 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 317.97 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,618.15 crore as against Rs 1,166.51 crore a year ago, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Of this, the interest income was Rs 1,471.91 crore, higher than Rs 1,085.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For 2019-20, the company's net profit soared 56 percent to Rs 1,618.15 crore as against Rs 948.55 crore in the previous year.