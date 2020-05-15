  • SENSEX
Manappuram Finance's shares rally 7% after reporting 44% net profit growth in Q4

Updated : May 15, 2020 01:38 PM IST

Manappuram Finance's share price rallied over 7 percent on Friday after the company reported a strong set of Q4FY20 earnings.
The company's net profit surged 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 398.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on robust interest income.
Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,618.15 crore as against Rs 1,166.51 crore a year ago.
