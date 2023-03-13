Manappuram Finance to raise Rs 1100 crore via NCDs, shares drop over 3%

The company’s Board has fixed the coupon rate at 9.22 percent per annum and the payment frequency of this coupon will be on an annual basis.

Shares of Manappuram Finance dropped 3.2 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced that its board approved raising Rs 1,100 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

In a filing to the stock exchanges the company said that its Board of Directors at the meeting held on March 13,2023, approved the allotment of a total of 1,10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis.

The NCDs will be listed on the debt segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange on a private placement basis, Manappuram Finance informed the bourses.

The tenure of the debt instrument will be 10 years, with the date of allotment of the issue set as March 13, 2023.

The company’s Board has fixed the coupon rate at 9.22 percent per annum and the payment frequency of this coupon will be on an annual basis.

Manappuram Finance will use 100 percent of the proceeds generated from the NCD issue to augment the company’s resources and towards subsequent gold loan lending, and loan lending against vehicle financing and properties.

Earlier this month, SBI Mutual Fund acquired 48lakh equity shares of Manappuram Finance through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 106.59 per share, raising its stake in the NBFC.

The company’s CEO VP Nandakumar told CNBC TV-18 on March 3, that Manappuram Finance expected gold loan growth of 10-12 percent in the next financial year as the trend of declining gold AUMs has been arrested.

Shares of Manappuram Finance ended 3 percent lower at Rs 102.95.