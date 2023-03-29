This Gold financier has outperformed both midcap and smallcap indices this month

The 76 lakh shares traded on Tuesday were higher than the 10-day average of 69 lakh shares.

Shares of Manappuram Finance have gained 16 percent in March so far. The stock has outperformed both midcap and smallcap indices, which have declined 2.6 percent and 5 percent so far this month.

The stock has gained in five out of the last seven trading sessions and also ended with gains of 4 percent on Tuesday.

Data on the NSE suggests that nearly 30 percent of the total shares traded on Tuesday were marked for delivery. The 76 lakh shares traded on Tuesday were higher than the 10-day average of 69 lakh shares.

On the charts, the stock is trading above all key moving averages like 20, 50, 100 and 200-day Moving Averages.

The stock is 5.9 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 126.15, which it scaled on April 7, 2022.

Gold financiers like Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance are institutions that specialise in providing loans against gold. For Manappuram Finance, gold loan portfolio forms 58.4 percent of total business. Gold Financiers have already been in focus this year due to the rise in gold prices.

With the surge in March, Manappuram's shares have recovered all their losses so far this year and are currently flat year-to-date.