Manappuram Finance to raise Rs 1,100 crore through the issue of NCDs

The NCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each will be issued for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,100 crore.
Buy / Sell Manappuram Fin share
Recommended ArticlesView All
CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging
Jan 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications
Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis
Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe
Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The second-largest gold loan company in the country said that its Board of Directors in a meeting on January 24, 2023, approved issuing secured, noncumulative, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible, and taxable debentures on a private placement basis.
The NCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each will be issued for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,100 crore, according to the filing.
The gold loan company announced last month that its Board of Directors would meet in January 2023 to consider different avenues of fundraising through borrowings, depending upon the prevailing market conditions.
Further, the company’s Board is set to convene a meeting on Friday, February 3, 2023, to consider and release the earnings results for the December-ended quarter.
Manappuram Finance’s gold, as well as non-gold portfolios, were doing well, aided by rising demand from the bottom of the pyramid.
Non-gold portfolios form nearly 40 percent of Manappuram Finance’s business.
Shares of Manappuram Finance ended 0.51 percent lower at Rs 118.15 on Tuesday.