Manappuram Finance drops 4% post March quarter earnings

Shares of Manappuram Finance fell over 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a 17.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 468.35 crore in Q4.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 398.20 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the net profit in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was lower compared to Rs 483.19 crore recorded in the 2020 December quarter.

The stock fell as much as 4.2 percent to its day's low of Rs 153.55 per share on the BSE.

Total consolidated income in the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,630.25 crore from Rs 1,618.15 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the full-year FY21, its net profit jumped 16.5 percent to Rs 1,724.95 crore versus Rs 1,480.30 crore in 2019-20, according to the regulatory filing. Total income also grew 14.8 percent to Rs 6,374.63 crore in FY21 versus Rs 5,551.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-banking finance company said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of face value Rs 2. Also, Madhu Mohan, General Manager, has been re-appointed as the chief risk officer (CRO) of the company for one year with effect from July 17, 2021.

Post the earnings, VP Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said, “our performance is particularly satisfactory given the multiple challenges faced throughout this pandemic affected year. Despite all the disruptions due to lockdowns, the consequent slowdown in economic activity and consumption, and volatility in gold prices, we have succeeded in posting our best ever full-year results, with significant growth in business and profitability.”