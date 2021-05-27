Manappuram Finance drops 4% post March quarter earnings Updated : May 27, 2021 14:01:42 IST The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a 17.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 468.35 crore in Q4. However, the net profit in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was lower compared to Rs 483.19 crore recorded in the 2020 December quarter. For the full-year FY21, its net profit jumped 16.5 percent to Rs 1,724.95 crore versus Rs 1,480.30 crore in 2019-20 Published : May 27, 2021 02:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply