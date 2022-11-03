Homemarket newsstocks news

Manali Petrochemicals shares drop in double-digits after net profit nearly wiped out

Manali Petrochemicals shares drop in double-digits after net profit nearly wiped out

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Manali Petrochem's management said that the performance is a reflection of the ongoing volatility in the global macroeconomic environment.

Recommended Articles

View All

Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

IST4 Min(s) Read

There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement

IST3 Min(s) Read

Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. shares tumbled over 14 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the September quarter.

The company’s net profit for the September quarter declined 90 percent to Rs 11.68 crore from Rs 117.28 crore in the year-ago quarter. When compared to the previous quarter, net profit was down 67.8 percent.

The company’s consolidated revenue was down 11.5 percent to Rs 292 crore from Rs 330.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, it was down 33.8 percent.

Manali Petrochem's management said that the performance is a reflection of the ongoing volatility in the global macroeconomic environment.
In a separate development, the board of Manali Petrochemicals on approved the proposals to invest up to $35 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMCHEM Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Singapore, to fund its acquisition plans.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Manali Petrochemicals lost as much as 14.4 percent in intra-day trade to hit a low of Rs 80.10. Shares are currently trading 10 percent lower

The stock has shed nearly 27.5 percent of its value in the last year compared to an over 1 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex during the same period.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Relaxo shares hit 52-week low after inflation pressure eats into earnings

Next Article

Class 8 truck orders in North America increase 75 percent in October