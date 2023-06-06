Man Infra shares end at a 52-week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

The project holds considerable revenue potential over the next four years, making it a lucrative opportunity for MICL.
Mumbai-based MICL Creators LLP, a subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction Limited, has announced its latest residential project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. With the acquisition of development rights from ten adjoining societies on Ratilal B Mehta Road, Man Infraconstruction will be working on a total area of approximately 13 lakh square feet. The entire project will be delivered over the next 3.5 to 4 years.
Under the provisions of Regulation 33(9) of the new development regulations, the project will encompass a saleable carpet area of approximately 4 lakh square feet, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
The redevelopment project aligns with MICL's asset-light strategy, reinforcing the company's financial position while leveraging its expertise in construction and development. The project holds considerable revenue potential over the next four years, making it a lucrative opportunity for MICL.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore
Jun 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read