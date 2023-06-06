homemarket Newsstocks NewsMan Infra shares end at a 52 week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Man Infra shares end at a 52-week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Man Infra shares end at a 52-week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 5:20:18 PM IST (Published)

The project holds considerable revenue potential over the next four years, making it a lucrative opportunity for MICL. 

Mumbai-based MICL Creators LLP, a subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction Limited, has announced its latest residential project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. With the acquisition of development rights from ten adjoining societies on Ratilal B Mehta Road, Man Infraconstruction will be working on a total area of approximately 13 lakh square feet. The entire project will be delivered over the next 3.5 to 4 years.

Under the provisions of Regulation 33(9) of the new development regulations, the project will encompass a saleable carpet area of approximately 4 lakh square feet, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.


The redevelopment project aligns with MICL's asset-light strategy, reinforcing the company's financial position while leveraging its expertise in construction and development. The project holds considerable revenue potential over the next four years, making it a lucrative opportunity for MICL.

Shares of Man Infra ended at a 52-week high with gains of 1 percent at Rs 100.15. The stock has been among the outperformers so far in 2023, rising as much as 33 percent in the first five months of the year. The surge year-to-date has also ensured that the stock reversed its losses over a 12-month period, for which it is now up by 10 percent.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Man Infraconstruction

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades

Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore

Jun 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World View | President Erdogan returns — hopefully a strategic churn in his policy making circle can make New Delhi happy

Jun 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read