Man Infra shares end at a 52-week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

The project holds considerable revenue potential over the next four years, making it a lucrative opportunity for MICL.

Mumbai-based MICL Creators LLP, a subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction Limited, has announced its latest residential project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. With the acquisition of development rights from ten adjoining societies on Ratilal B Mehta Road, Man Infraconstruction will be working on a total area of approximately 13 lakh square feet. The entire project will be delivered over the next 3.5 to 4 years.

Under the provisions of Regulation 33(9) of the new development regulations, the project will encompass a saleable carpet area of approximately 4 lakh square feet, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.