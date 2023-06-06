CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMan Infra shares end at a 52 week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Man Infra shares end at a 52-week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Man Infra shares end at a 52-week high after bagging another redevelopment project in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 5:20:18 PM IST (Published)

The project holds considerable revenue potential over the next four years, making it a lucrative opportunity for MICL. 

Mumbai-based MICL Creators LLP, a subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction Limited, has announced its latest residential project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. With the acquisition of development rights from ten adjoining societies on Ratilal B Mehta Road, Man Infraconstruction will be working on a total area of approximately 13 lakh square feet. The entire project will be delivered over the next 3.5 to 4 years.

Live Tv

Loading...

Under the provisions of Regulation 33(9) of the new development regulations, the project will encompass a saleable carpet area of approximately 4 lakh square feet, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.


The redevelopment project aligns with MICL's asset-light strategy, reinforcing the company's financial position while leveraging its expertise in construction and development. The project holds considerable revenue potential over the next four years, making it a lucrative opportunity for MICL.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X