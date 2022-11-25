English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Man Infra sees revenue potential of Rs 850 crore from new premium residential project

    Man Infra sees revenue potential of Rs 850 crore from new premium residential project

    Man Infra sees revenue potential of Rs 850 crore from new premium residential project
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 2:20 PM IST (Published)

    The project is spread over 2.5 acres of land and will have around 5.3 lakh square feet of carpet area for sale.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Man Infra share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Man Infraconstruction Ltd. (MICL) announced on Friday that it will launch a premium residential project near Dahisar check Naka in Mumbai. The project, Aaradhya Parkwood, has the potential to generate revenue of around Rs 850 crore.
    The project is spread over 2.5 acres of land and will have around 5.3 lakh square feet of carpet area for sale. MICL also mentioned that it recently delivered a project – Aaradhya Highpark – 16 months before time.
    The premium project at Dahisar will address the growing demand among consumers to lead a healthy and closer-to-nature life. The project will include 1 and 2 BHK luxury apartments.
    With over 60-plus amenities and facilities curated in a clubhouse, Aaradhya Parkwood will have plush common areas dedicated to holistic and fine living.
    Mumbai-headquartered MICL has two business verticals of construction and real estate development. Man Infra is an integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company with a pan-India presence in port, residential, commercial, and industrial as well as road construction segments. It has developed multiple residential projects in Mumbai.
    The company announced an interim dividend of Rs.0.90 per equity share or
    45 percent for the current financial year earlier this month. The record date for the same was November 22.
    Shares of Man Infraconstruction are currently trading at Rs 77.70, up 1.57 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Man Infraconstruction

    Previous Article

    Power Finance Corporation shares gain in sixth out of last seven sessions, trade at 52-week high

    Next Article

    Engineers India to work on MRPL's Bio-ATF plant, shares rise

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng