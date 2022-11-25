Man Infra sees revenue potential of Rs 850 crore from new premium residential project

The project is spread over 2.5 acres of land and will have around 5.3 lakh square feet of carpet area for sale.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. (MICL) announced on Friday that it will launch a premium residential project near Dahisar check Naka in Mumbai. The project, Aaradhya Parkwood, has the potential to generate revenue of around Rs 850 crore.

MICL also mentioned that it recently delivered a project – Aaradhya Highpark – 16 months before time.

The premium project at Dahisar will address the growing demand among consumers to lead a healthy and closer-to-nature life. The project will include 1 and 2 BHK luxury apartments.

With over 60-plus amenities and facilities curated in a clubhouse, Aaradhya Parkwood will have plush common areas dedicated to holistic and fine living.

Mumbai-headquartered MICL has two business verticals of construction and real estate development. Man Infra is an integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company with a pan-India presence in port, residential, commercial, and industrial as well as road construction segments. It has developed multiple residential projects in Mumbai.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs.0.90 per equity share or

45 percent for the current financial year earlier this month. The record date for the same was November 22.

Shares of Man Infraconstruction are currently trading at Rs 77.70, up 1.57 percent.