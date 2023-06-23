Man Infra secures order worth Rs 680 crore for infrastrucrure works at JNPT

Before phase two, Man lnfra Group successfully executed Phase 1 infrastructure works for BMCTPL within a timeframe of 22 months.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. on Friday said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 680 crore from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. for infrastructure-related works at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Maharashtra.

The company will execute phase-2 infrastructure works at the fourth container terminal of JNPT in Navi Mumbai within a time frame of two and half years.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Man Infra said that it secured the order for pavement work on the reclaimed earth and has also received a 'Letter of Acceptance'.

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. is an arm of the PSA International, a leading Global Port Group headquartered in Singapore while Man Infra is a construction service provider in the field of port infrastructure.

PSA is working with JNPT to develop this fourth container terminal to cater to the growing demands for container handling capacity and to facilitate maritime trade in India.

Man Infra is a net zero debt company with an annual consolidated revenue of Rs 1,890.35 crore and a net profit of Rs 258.57 crores for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The Mumbai-headquartered Man Infra has two business verticals -- construction and real estate development. As a real estate player, the Group has delivered 14 residential projects in Mumbai.